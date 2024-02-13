Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a developer who is keen on both backend and frontend development, who is excited to learn new things, who can pay attention to problems around security, scalability and efficiency that are synonymous with backend development, but also enjoys designing and polishing frontend features with a focus on UX and a passion for optimal design.

Requirements:

Engineering degree or computer science degree or similar

At least 3 years’ experience in PHP and Laravel.

Generic experience in the following: JavaScript, jQuery and/or AngularJS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, GIT source control

Advantageous:

Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)

REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)

Linux/SysAdmin

LESS or SASS

Android and/or iOS native development

API design and architecture

Automated testing and CI/CD pipelines

Technical Documentation experience

Desired Skills:

PHP

Laravel

JavaScript

AngularJS

CSS3

Full Stack Development

JQuery

Git

CI/CD

HTML5 Development

SASS

LESS

