Full Stack Developer

Our client is looking for a developer who is keen on both backend and frontend development, who is excited to learn new things, who can pay attention to problems around security, scalability and efficiency that are synonymous with backend development, but also enjoys designing and polishing frontend features with a focus on UX and a passion for optimal design.
Requirements:
- Engineering degree or computer science degree or similar
- At least 3 years’ experience in PHP and Laravel.
- Generic experience in the following: JavaScript, jQuery and/or AngularJS, HTML/CSS, MySQL, GIT source control
Advantageous:
- Elasticsearch (or related no-SQL DB experience)
- REDIS (or other in-memory DB solutions)
- Linux/SysAdmin
- LESS or SASS
- Android and/or iOS native development
- API design and architecture
- Automated testing and CI/CD pipelines
- Technical Documentation experience
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Laravel
- JavaScript
- AngularJS
- CSS3
- Full Stack Development
- JQuery
- Git
- CI/CD
- HTML5 Development
- SASS
- LESS