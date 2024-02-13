Full Stack Developer (Advanced) 2522 – Gauteng Pretoria

The team has a DevOps setup and the Devs are required to attend to operational incidents when required as well as be on occasional standby as we service international clients.

Primary responsibility is DevOps, with a strong focus on infrastructure, monitoring, debugging and fault-finding.

Development and maintenance on platform/application.

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Compiling of user and operational manuals.

Ensure software maintainability.

Active participation in Agile ceremonies.

Deployments/ Releases.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in IT or similar

3+ years’ experience

Specific technical and functional skills:

JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17).

Spring Boot.

RESTful services.

AWS.

Angular.

Node.Js.

SQL (Postgres).

Consistency.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

ATC (Atlassian) tools knowledge and experience (Confluence, JIRA etc.)

Experience in an Agile team.

Operations Knowledge and Experience (monitoring control, IM, PM, CM, documentation, end-user support, ITSM, etc.).

Basic knowledge of AWS DevOps and CI/CD.

Creating database queries.

General technical skills:

Able to translate complex requirements into functional software.

Sound experience in developing frontend & backend applications.

Work in the agile environment.

Liaise with stakeholders and team members globally.

Debugging & Troubleshooting.

Soft skills:

Ability to work as part of a team.

Self-managed / self-starter (Does not need to be micro-managed).

Excellent communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Be willing to learn and to adapt to a fast-paced environment.

Problem solving capabilities.

Above-board work ethics.

Taking pride in the delivery of quality on-time work.

Punctuality.

Desired Skills:

JAVA EE / JAVA (Java 17)

Spring Boot

RESTful services

Learn more/Apply for this position