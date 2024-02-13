Fullstack Java Developer

Go where initiative is appreciated!

R672 000 to R768 000per annum

A dynamic and proudly South African company that develops innovative solutions and services to manage critical IT and business environments.

An opportunity to join an organization that is committed to creating job opportunities and growing the South African economy.

Minimum Requirements:

IT related qualification

5-8 Years

Java (Back End)

JS framework (React, Vue, Angular)

SQL

Springboot

Kubernetes

