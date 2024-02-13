Java Developer

My client is seeking a Java Developer with 8 years’ experience to maintain and develop a service to load and transform data to standardized business objects/ [URL Removed] successful individual will be part of an international team working with IPST devices across the globe. This is a 3 year contract.

Relevant Qualification

8 years’ experience

Essential technical Skills:

Kotlin

Java (version 17 advantageous)

Kafka (Streaming API)

Quarks

Hibernate

Kubernetes

Version Management (GitHub)

Advantageous technical skills:

Azure

GitOps

PostgreSQL

Agile development methodologies

Confluence / Jira

Maintain and develop a service to load and transform data to standardized business objects/ formats.

Effectively working and collaborating in an international team.

Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present to Product Owners.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

