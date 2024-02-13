Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 13, 2024

My client is seeking a Java Developer with 8 years’ experience to maintain and develop a service to load and transform data to standardized business objects/ [URL Removed] successful individual will be part of an international team working with IPST devices across the globe. This is a 3 year contract.

  • Relevant Qualification

  • 8 years’ experience

Essential technical Skills:

  • Kotlin

  • Java (version 17 advantageous)

  • Kafka (Streaming API)

  • Quarks

  • Hibernate

  • Kubernetes

  • Version Management (GitHub)

Advantageous technical skills:

  • Azure

  • GitOps

  • PostgreSQL

  • Agile development methodologies

  • Confluence / Jira

  • Maintain and develop a service to load and transform data to standardized business objects/ formats.

  • Effectively working and collaborating in an international team.

  • Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)

  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.

  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.

  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present to Product Owners.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

