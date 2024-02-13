Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is seeking a Java Developer with 8 years’ experience to maintain and develop a service to load and transform data to standardized business objects/ [URL Removed] successful individual will be part of an international team working with IPST devices across the globe. This is a 3 year contract.
- Relevant Qualification
- 8 years’ experience
Essential technical Skills:
- Kotlin
- Java (version 17 advantageous)
- Kafka (Streaming API)
- Quarks
- Hibernate
- Kubernetes
- Version Management (GitHub)
Advantageous technical skills:
- Azure
- GitOps
- PostgreSQL
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- Maintain and develop a service to load and transform data to standardized business objects/ formats.
- Effectively working and collaborating in an international team.
- Working in an integrated Agile Environment (Jira, Confluence)
- Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
- Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
- Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management