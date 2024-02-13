Lead Angular Developer

My client is seeking a Lead Angular Developer with at least 5 years’ worth of experience in Front end development and familiarity with Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture to lead the development and implementation of Angular-based applications. This is a 3 year contract.

  • Relevant qualification

  • Atleast 5+ years’ worth of experience in Front end development

  • At least 3 years’ worth of experience using Angular, TypeScript or similar technologies.

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical skills:

  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)

  • JavaScript Testing Framework

  • NodeJS (advantageous)

  • REST / (OData / Graph QL)

  • Git (version handling)

  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

  • Knowledge of design patterns

  • Knowledge of Frontend development technologies, Web Application Web Services Design Deployment

Advantageous technical skills:

  • Familiarity with Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms eg. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

  • Knowledge of Java

Experience in:

  • Docker

  • Azure DevOps

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI CD) with Azure DevOps

Understanding of:

  • Cloud technologies, and emerging computing trends

  • Webpages including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a webpage.

  • Authentication concepts patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (LDAP, WEBEAM etc.)

  • Lead Front End Developer.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

  • Willing to travel internationally.

  • PR reviews and guidance

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

