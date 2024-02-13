MDM Developer at Blue Label Telecoms

About The Company
At Blue Label Distribution, our brand philosophy is that we can create and distribute anything that is able to be digitised. Our Blu-approved brand is the face of our service offering and is underpinned by a world-class technology platform for both online and offline commerce. With a point of sale network of approximately 150 000 devices, we provide a distribution footprint across all income groups. 85% of our income comes from merchants in the informal sector.
Job Purpose
Design, build, and deploy solutions that resolve data management and/or data governance issues. Responsible for providing and/or sourcing tools and methods to enhance data quality and management processes.
Responsibilities
Data Quality Management
- Build and implement data quality dashboards and exception reports to help identify and resolve data issues and enhance overall data integrity
Data Management
- Design, build and deploy solutions to automate monotonous data management tasks and help others get the most out of data management systems by providing support and advice
ETL Management
- Build and manage Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) jobs in support of interfaces between the organization’s business application systems and data warehouses
Data Architecture
- Implement methods for streamlining and standardizing data recording to ensure quality, accuracy, and consistency
Business Requirements Identification
- Support collection of business requirements using a variety of methods such as interviews, document analysis, and workflow analysis to express requirements clearly and succinctly
Testing & Monitoring Data Management Systems Performance
- Perform applications software tests and respond to user emails to monitor, diagnose, and correct performance issues
Documentation and Back up
- Create and maintain technical and/or user documentation to a high standard and back up files to ensure instant recovery if problems occur
Technical Developments Recommendation
- Research and suggest technical developments to improve data quality of the various enterprise systems and supporting infrastructure to better meet users’ needs
Personal Capability Building
- Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching
- Develop and maintain an understanding of relevant technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media
Desired Skills:
- Computer Skills
- Writing skills
- Office Systems