Network and System Administrator, Springs – Gauteng Primrose

Network and System Administrator URGENTLY needed for a high end mining and earth moving company based on the East Rand.

This candidate must be competent in the following:

– Administering Windows Server Systems

– Administering Active Directory

– Supporting end users and their Windows Desktop environment

– Supporting the Local Area Network

– Administering general IT system and peripherals

– Maintenance of LAN/WAN/internet including routers, firewalls & switches

– Ensure that all implemented IT security policies are working effectively and ad-hered to

– Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations.

– Monitor the health of the storage area network issues in a timely manner.

– Skills administering and integrating mobile devices eg IOS , Windows , Mobile etc

– Peripheral troubleshooting experience or capacity to troubleshoot items such as: AV, printers

etc

– Coordinate with vendors and with company personnel in order to facilitate purchases.

– Be aware of, and practice according to, the organizations mission, objective core values

MCSE, N+ is a must

EE position only

Email CV ASAP

