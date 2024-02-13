Production Project Manager (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic & family-owned Agricultural business seeks a solutions-driven Production Project Manager with strong leadership and financial acumen to ensure the successful execution of budgets and projects. You will manage and deliver capital expenditure projects that support the company’s strategic objectives which will include planning, budgeting, coordinating resources, and ensuring that projects are completed on time, within scope, and on budget. You will play a critical role in ensuring that the organization’s capital investments are effectively managed and contribute to its long-term success. The ideal candidate will require a relevant B/BSc Eng or BTech or Certification with at least 2 years Project Management/Principal Agent experience including proven experience, particularly with capital expenditure projects.

DUTIES:

Project Planning: Develop comprehensive project plans that outline project scope, objectives, budget, timeline, and resource requirements.

Develop comprehensive project plans that outline project scope, objectives, budget, timeline, and resource requirements. Budget Management: Create and manage the project budget, tracking expenses and ensuring that costs remain within approved limits.

Create and manage the project budget, tracking expenses and ensuring that costs remain within approved limits. Resource Allocation: Identify and allocate the necessary resources, including personnel, materials, and equipment, to complete the project successfully.

Identify and allocate the necessary resources, including personnel, materials, and equipment, to complete the project successfully. Risk Assessment: Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies to ensure that projects are completed with minimal disruptions.

Identify potential risks and develop mitigation strategies to ensure that projects are completed with minimal disruptions. Vendor Management: Select, negotiate with, and manage external vendors and contractors as needed for the project.

Select, negotiate with, and manage external vendors and contractors as needed for the project. Quality Control: Ensure that project deliverables meet quality standards and specifications.

Ensure that project deliverables meet quality standards and specifications. Regulatory Compliance: Ensure that all project activities comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards.

Ensure that all project activities comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards. Communication: Maintain effective communication with stakeholders, including project team members, senior management, and other relevant parties.

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders, including project team members, senior management, and other relevant parties. Progress Monitoring: Regularly track and report on project progress, adjusting as necessary to keep the project on schedule.

Regularly track and report on project progress, adjusting as necessary to keep the project on schedule. Documentation: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, reports, and other relevant records.

Maintain comprehensive project documentation, including project plans, reports, and other relevant records. Post-Project Evaluation: Conduct post-project evaluations to assess the success of the project, including its impact on the company’s financial performance and strategic goals.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Technical qualification (B/BSc Eng or B Tech) or Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 2 years of Project Management/Principal Agent experience.

Proven experience in Project Management, particularly with capital expenditure projects.

Strong financial acumen and budgeting skills.

Knowledge of relevant industry regulations and standards.

Proficiency in Project Management software and tools.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong problem-solving and decision-making abilities.

Strong leadership and team management skills.

Detail-oriented and highly organized.

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Analytical thinking and a results-oriented approach.

Adaptable and open to change.

Strong commitment to safety and quality standards.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Production

Project

Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position