Qualification Required :
[URL Removed] / BSc / Btech Engineering (Mechanical) / Electrical OR Chemical)
Experience Required :
At least 5 years Package management experience
Project Management experience
Engineering design experience on process related projects
Equipment commissioning
Engineering work relating to process plants including studies, basic engineering, and detailed engineering
Will be responsible for the management of specific project activities in a process plant design and construction environment.
The business development component of this role comprises of client relationship. establishment and development and management of the company’s reputation in the market.
The technical scope entails maintaining company technical standards for engineering disciplines and related specifications.
Responsible for the delivery of projects on time, on budget and according to project scope.
The Project Manager is responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing the operations and fiscal health of the projects and is responsible for overseeing and leading the outputs of the team working on the projects.
Desired Skills:
- Project budget
- Project resources
- process plant
- Commissioning
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma