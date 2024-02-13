Project Manager – Gauteng Kempton Park

Qualification Required :

[URL Removed] / BSc / Btech Engineering (Mechanical) / Electrical OR Chemical)

Experience Required :

At least 5 years Package management experience

Project Management experience

Engineering design experience on process related projects

Equipment commissioning

Engineering work relating to process plants including studies, basic engineering, and detailed engineering

Will be responsible for the management of specific project activities in a process plant design and construction environment.

The business development component of this role comprises of client relationship. establishment and development and management of the company’s reputation in the market.

The technical scope entails maintaining company technical standards for engineering disciplines and related specifications.

Responsible for the delivery of projects on time, on budget and according to project scope.

The Project Manager is responsible for planning, directing, and overseeing the operations and fiscal health of the projects and is responsible for overseeing and leading the outputs of the team working on the projects.

Desired Skills:

Project budget

Project resources

process plant

Commissioning

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

