RS Pro expands electronics engineering range

RS South Africa, a trading brand of RS Group, has expanded its RS Pro electronics engineering range with 1 900 new products across 20 technologies.

This expansion is specifically curated for professionals engaged in R&D, PCB development, equipment and machinery design, and production line engineering.

The RS Pro product line boasts a selection of more than 80 000 items, including resistors, capacitors, inductors, circuit protection, industrial and AV connectors, fuses, LED indicators, electronic test and measurement, soldering equipment.