SAP Business Analyst x 2 – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:

To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Education and experience:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation In a Graduate Development Programme.

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM, WM and TM module(s).

Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous.

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Job Requirements

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Solid experience as an SAP Business Analyst within one or more of the following modules: MM (Materials Management), WM (Warehouse Management) and TM (Transportation Management)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Outputs

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation.

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience.

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work.

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process.

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies.

Participate and provide feedback on any activities where QA practices and risks are to be considered from the writing of user stories, pre-development testing notes and executing QA testing activities in accordance to processes and quality guidelines so as to identify defects / quality concerns in projects.

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfil expectations.

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning.

Responsible for requirements gathering and analyses in order to prepare the design of the solution, demonstrate SAP functionality to support the design, do the required system configuration, write specification documents for ABAP Developers, and test the solution.

The Business Analyst will be responsible for supporting certain business processes and system products. In many cases, business processes span across different systems/products and will also include certain non-SAP systems (e.g. .Net based systems), Business Intelligence Tools (e.g. Power BI), and Low Code platforms.

Perform all outputs in compliance, tasks and duties with the Company’s Integrity Codes & SHEQ requirements and Inform superiors about deviations

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Power BI

SAP ABAP

SAP HANA

SAP Material Management (MM)

SAP Supply Chain Management (SCM)

SAP Warehouse Management (WM)

Learn more/Apply for this position