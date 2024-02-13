Senior Business Analyst

Our client is looking for Intermediate – Senior MS Full stack C# Developers to join their growing team. They are leaders in their field and have a comprehensive range of verification software solutions that transform the customer onboarding experience by eliminating the reliance on physical documentation, ensuring a quick and secure process for businesses to establish trust with every new customer.

Their products are tailored to meet specific business needs, their services provide flexibility through web, mobile, or API integration. Emphasizing fraud prevention, their state-of-the-art identity verification solutions, encompassing fingerprint verification, AVS, and various payment services, optimize onboarding processes and effectively mitigate fraud.

Minimum Requirements:

Demonstrates a comprehensive understanding and effective implementation of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and design patterns.

Familiarity with the .NET Framework, including its applications and components.

Experience in SQL Server, Angular, Flutter, Nodejs

AKS, EKS, container orchestration a plus.

Fluent in multiple programming languages.

Hands-on experience with one or more JavaScript frameworks.

Proficient in designing interactions and adhering to user experience guidelines.

Proficient in utilizing version control systems such as Git, Bit Bucket, SVN, and TFS.

Skilled in unit testing, integration, and functional testing.

Possesses knowledge of Cloud Environments:

Azure

AWS

Understanding of DevSecOp’s principles and practices.

Skill Requirements

Analyzing system design.

Designing and implementing solutions.

Enhancing the design of existing code.

Staying current with technology trends.

Multitasking ability.

Conceptualizing and simplifying complex problems.

Reading and writing specifications.

Effective communication skills.

Demonstrating leadership abilities.

