Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Are you a seasoned .NET Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior .NET Developer to join us. As the Senior .NET Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs. The position is Cape Town based, with a hybrid working model.

What you’ll do:

Develop utilising various technologies

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Your expertise:

Computer Science related degree, diploma, or similar qualification.

Minimum of 5 to 8 years working experience with the following technologies; Javascript, JSON, HTML / CSS, Knockout js, Visual Studio, React

Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) with the following technologies: MVC, .Net Core, WebAPI’s, SQL Server

Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Understanding of Continuous Integration, DevOps and SOA

An advantage for the applicant is experience in using oracle commerce cloud storefront classic

for the applicant is experience in using oracle commerce cloud storefront classic Nice to have: Message Queuing (RabbitMQ or other), Amazon native cloud services (e.g. EKS), Unit Testing, Code Coverage, Code Metric, Containers, AWS CI/CD, Delphi, MySQL, ELK Stack, New Relic

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

