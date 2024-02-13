Senior Software Engineer

Feb 13, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Participate in all phases of the software development life cycle
  • Develop, enhance, and optimise scalable and reusable code using C#, .Net Core, and .Net Framework
  • Write clean, testable, and high-quality code
  • Develop a variety of applications including desktop applications, Windows services and APIs
  • Design, implement, maintain and optimise MS SQL databases
  • Collaborate with other developers, analysts, and stakeholders to deliver software solutions that meet business requirements and conform to design principles and product vision
  • Assist and mentor juniors allocated to your projects
  • Engage in regular code reviews to ensure the quality and functional requirements of the software
  • Follow and use best practices
  • Create and maintain technical documentation

Qualifications

  • Minimum 10 years experience as a software developer
  • Minimum 7 years experience in C# development
  • Minimum 7 years experience with Microsoft SQL, including designing, implementing, and optimising databases

Location

  • WFH- 1 day in office, ideally based in South Africa
  • Access to offices in Western Cape or Gauteng, South Africa

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net Core
  • .Net Framework
  • MS SQL.

