System Analyst

Our client in the banking industry is looking for two Systems Analysts they have to monitor, maintain, and upgrade applicable technology systems, which includes quality assurance, problem solving, researching user issues, performing upgrades and maintenance, and implementing system modifications.

It is a contract role

3-5 years’ experience as a System Analyst.

Diploma or Degree IT related qualification.

Examining current systems and carrying out regular reviews of how well they are supporting the organisation.

Establishing the needs of the organisation and the goals of each project.

Talking to users and establishing their needs from the system.

Solving problems with existing systems.

Designing, testing and implementing new systems.

Liaising with stakeholders to keep them informed of the progress and to seek feedback.

Liaising with other IT staff such as programmers to produce new systems.

Managing projects to ensure IT changes do not disrupt the organisation.

Producing specifications and providing training for new or modified systems.

Continuously building your skills and knowledge.

Understand varies complex systems.

Managing the system’s workflow, diagnosing and detecting malfunctions, performing troubleshooting.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

