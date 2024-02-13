Systems Engineer

Our client is looking for a Systems Engineer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a permanent role based in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The purpose of the role is to offer programming support and upkeep to manufacturing Systems.

BSc Computer Science

Knowledge of C# and Python programming

Exposure to Object-orientated methodology

4+ years’ experience in a software development role

HTML5 Development and JavaScript knowledge and experience would be advantageous

Knowledge of the full software development life cycle would be advantageous

Experience on Microsoft SQL server

Database Administration

Methodical

Analytical

Quality Orientated

To develop software code for the assigned tasks

Coding according to prescribed standards of quality

Follow the software development process

Object-orientated focus

Software development for Database applications (Process flow control).

Maintain Software to the manufacturing requirements of the business.

Ensure system availability to the manufacturing line.

Maintain documentation and best implement industry best practices

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

