Systems Engineer

Feb 13, 2024

Our client is looking for a Systems Engineer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a permanent role based in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The purpose of the role is to offer programming support and upkeep to manufacturing Systems.

  • BSc Computer Science

  • Knowledge of C# and Python programming

  • Exposure to Object-orientated methodology

  • 4+ years’ experience in a software development role

  • HTML5 Development and JavaScript knowledge and experience would be advantageous

  • Knowledge of the full software development life cycle would be advantageous

  • Experience on Microsoft SQL server

  • Database Administration

  • Methodical

  • Analytical

  • Quality Orientated

  • To develop software code for the assigned tasks

  • Coding according to prescribed standards of quality

  • Follow the software development process

  • Object-orientated focus

  • Software development for Database applications (Process flow control).

  • Maintain Software to the manufacturing requirements of the business.

  • Ensure system availability to the manufacturing line.

  • Maintain documentation and best implement industry best practices

Desired Skills:

  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Operations Monitoring
  • Systems Analysis
  • Operations Analysis
  • Quality Control Analysis
  • Critival Thinking

