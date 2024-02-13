Our client is looking for a Systems Engineer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment with endless opportunities to grow as an individual and to work for an organization that promotes equality. This is a permanent role based in Durban, Kwa-Zulu Natal.
The purpose of the role is to offer programming support and upkeep to manufacturing Systems.
- BSc Computer Science
- Knowledge of C# and Python programming
- Exposure to Object-orientated methodology
- 4+ years’ experience in a software development role
- HTML5 Development and JavaScript knowledge and experience would be advantageous
- Knowledge of the full software development life cycle would be advantageous
- Experience on Microsoft SQL server
- Database Administration
- Methodical
- Analytical
- Quality Orientated
- To develop software code for the assigned tasks
- Coding according to prescribed standards of quality
- Follow the software development process
- Object-orientated focus
- Software development for Database applications (Process flow control).
- Maintain Software to the manufacturing requirements of the business.
- Ensure system availability to the manufacturing line.
- Maintain documentation and best implement industry best practices
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking