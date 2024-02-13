UX/UI Designer

Feb 13, 2024

Our client is currently recruiting for an UX/UI Designer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment and the opportunity to connect with other individuals in the organization within the banking space. This is a contract vacancy.

Location: Hybrid, Johannesburg

Duration: Contract-based

We are seeking a talented UX/UI Designer to join our team of creative professionals on a contract basis. The ideal candidate will be passionate about creating intuitive and visually appealing digital experiences that align with our clients’ goals and objectives. As a UX/UI Designer, you will play a key role in translating product visions into user-friendly designs and crafting seamless user journeys to optimize conversion

  • 2-5 years of experience as a UX/UI Designer, preferably in a digital agency or similar environment.

  • Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or equivalent.

  • Solid understanding of user-centred design principles and methodologies.

  • Strong portfolio showcasing a range of UX/UI design projects with a focus on user experience and conversion optimization.

  • Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate design concepts and rationale to stakeholders.

  • Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or related field is preferred.

  • Transform product visions into intuitive and visually stunning user interface designs.

  • Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including product managers, developers, and marketers to understand project requirements and objectives.

  • Conduct user research and gather feedback to inform design decisions and enhance the overall user experience.

  • Create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to communicate design concepts and iterate based on feedback.

  • Develop user journeys and workflows to ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience across all digital platforms.

  • Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design to continuously improve design processes and methodologies.

  • Work efficiently to meet project deadlines while maintaining high-quality standards.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

