Our client is currently recruiting for an UX/UI Designer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment and the opportunity to connect with other individuals in the organization within the banking space. This is a contract vacancy.

Location: Hybrid, Johannesburg

Duration: Contract-based

We are seeking a talented UX/UI Designer to join our team of creative professionals on a contract basis. The ideal candidate will be passionate about creating intuitive and visually appealing digital experiences that align with our clients’ goals and objectives. As a UX/UI Designer, you will play a key role in translating product visions into user-friendly designs and crafting seamless user journeys to optimize conversion

2-5 years of experience as a UX/UI Designer, preferably in a digital agency or similar environment.

Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or equivalent.

Solid understanding of user-centred design principles and methodologies.

Strong portfolio showcasing a range of UX/UI design projects with a focus on user experience and conversion optimization.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate design concepts and rationale to stakeholders.

Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or related field is preferred.

Transform product visions into intuitive and visually stunning user interface designs.

Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including product managers, developers, and marketers to understand project requirements and objectives.

Conduct user research and gather feedback to inform design decisions and enhance the overall user experience.

Create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to communicate design concepts and iterate based on feedback.

Develop user journeys and workflows to ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience across all digital platforms.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design to continuously improve design processes and methodologies.

Work efficiently to meet project deadlines while maintaining high-quality standards.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

