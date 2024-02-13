Our client is currently recruiting for an UX/UI Designer. This role will expose you to a diverse working environment and the opportunity to connect with other individuals in the organization within the banking space. This is a contract vacancy.
Location: Hybrid, Johannesburg
Duration: Contract-based
We are seeking a talented UX/UI Designer to join our team of creative professionals on a contract basis. The ideal candidate will be passionate about creating intuitive and visually appealing digital experiences that align with our clients’ goals and objectives. As a UX/UI Designer, you will play a key role in translating product visions into user-friendly designs and crafting seamless user journeys to optimize conversion
- 2-5 years of experience as a UX/UI Designer, preferably in a digital agency or similar environment.
- Proficiency in design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Sketch, Figma, or equivalent.
- Solid understanding of user-centred design principles and methodologies.
- Strong portfolio showcasing a range of UX/UI design projects with a focus on user experience and conversion optimization.
- Excellent communication skills with the ability to articulate design concepts and rationale to stakeholders.
- Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Design, Human-Computer Interaction, or related field is preferred.
- Transform product visions into intuitive and visually stunning user interface designs.
- Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including product managers, developers, and marketers to understand project requirements and objectives.
- Conduct user research and gather feedback to inform design decisions and enhance the overall user experience.
- Create wireframes, prototypes, and mockups to communicate design concepts and iterate based on feedback.
- Develop user journeys and workflows to ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience across all digital platforms.
- Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in UX/UI design to continuously improve design processes and methodologies.
- Work efficiently to meet project deadlines while maintaining high-quality standards.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management