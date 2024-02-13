Vumacam, GPG partner to fight crime

Vumacam is giving Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) immediate access to its network of over 6 000 cameras in Gauteng to develop and public safety solution.

Vumacam also has access to another 5 000 partner cameras across South Africa, so any known vehicle involved in a criminal activity in another province could trigger an alert if seen by the cameras within Gauteng.

In addition, GPG and Vumacam have committed to extending camera coverage to underserved areas, particularly within the TISH (townships, informal settlements and hostels) areas.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government is mandated to ensure that technology strengthens the fight against crime, corruption, vandalism, and lawlessness. As such, it will provide Smart integrated CCTV Cameras as a Service (CCTVCaaS) to all its clients.

To support this mandate, Vumacam’s network will enhance a range of services by deploying CCTV cameras in the GPG: providing evidence to relevant enforcement agencies; maintaining public order; preventing antisocial behaviour and nuisance; providing reassurance and promoting economic wellbeing.

A further layer of security is added by escalating verified alerts, ensuring any potential noise from false alerts is filtered out and only actionable alerts are escalated through Vumacam’s locally-developed Proof Platform.

Vumacam already partners with the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre (IIOC), working with the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in Johannesburg. This partnership, which forms part of the Eyes and Ears (E2) Initiative between Business Against Crime South Africa (BACSA) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) has already delivered successes in the fight against crime enabled by Vumacam’s SafeCity Initiative.

Vumacam CEO Ricky Croock says: “We believe that the alerts from our extensive network delivered through our world-class software platform, and verified by expertly trained operators will result in a new normal in the fight against crime in South Africa’s economic heartland. The launch of our partnership with the GPG builds on the success of Vumacam’s partnerships with public entities as we deploy our advanced technology to make the people of Gauteng safer.

“As we continue to foster collaboration to fight crime between the private and public sector through technology, we continue to invest in and grow our infrastructure and platform. This provides lifesaving and actionable intelligence in real time, to those that put their lives on the line every day. In this way we can all help create safer, smarter cities where people, businesses and tourism can thrive. We believe we can help South Africa become a safer place through the power of video and technology, delivered by a centralised platform that connects disparate operators, and that will become the de-facto standard in all control rooms.”