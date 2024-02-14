Beast Foundation promotes female-focused leadership

The Beast Foundation, in collaboration with Elyseum Family Office (Elyseum), has launched the Lead Like a Girl programme aimed at empowering young women from underprivileged backgrounds in South Africa and Zimbabwe, providing them with opportunities to realise their full potential.

Recognising the disparities in educational resources, Lead Like a Girl offers a well-rounded environment with expert mentorship and leadership development for young women.

Structured around five core pillars, Lead Like a Girl encompasses crucial aspects such as schooling support (including tuition, boarding fees, textbooks, and learning materials), annual leadership camps, inter-African country visits, ongoing mentorship, and a dedicated alumni community.

Partnering with development organisations like The Amathuba Foundation, The Imbeleko Foundation, Mondi South Africa, and Higherlife Foundation Zimbabwe, the first cohort of 15 learners from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in South Africa, as well as Harare and Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, was selected based on academic, sporting and cultural achievements, as well as financial need.

“Lead Like a Girl represents a collective effort to uplift young women and foster positive change in underserved communities across Africa,” says Tendai Mtawarira , chairman of The Beast Foundation. “Through mentorship, scholarships, the influence of inspiring female patrons, and the establishment of a robust alumni network, our goal with Lead Like a Girl is clear: to provide unwavering support, comprehensive training, and quality education to young girls.

“We aim to nurture them into formidable future leaders, in turn, empowering them to guide the next generation of young girls as they forge their own unique paths.”

Lead Like a Girl aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 4, Quality Education, and 5, Gender Equality. Moreover, the UN Women Annual Report highlights the urgent need for accelerated progress, indicating that achieving gender equality could take up to 300 years without the allocation of increased resources.

Lead Like a Girl aims to address these challenges by providing opportunities for girls to pursue education, thus contributing to breaking the cycle of poverty and reducing vulnerabilities to issues like child marriages and domestic violence.

“With Lead Like a Girl, we’re not just envisioning a brighter future; we’re actively shaping it. Together, with the support of our partners and the dedication of our team, we’re laying the foundation for a generation of empowered and resilient young women who will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the world,” Mtawarira says.