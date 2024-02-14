BI Specialist

A well-established Travel company is seeking tp appoint a BI Specialist.

Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Demonstrable experience working as a BI Specialist or similar role, with a focus on QlikSense and/or QlikView.

Strong proficiency in data visualization and dashboard development.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.

Experience in conducting training sessions and workshops for end-users.

Solid understanding of database management and SQL.

Knowledge of ETL processes and data integration techniques.

Certification in QlikSense and/or QlikView is a plus.

Desired Skills:

BI Specialist

QlikSense and/or QlikView

ETL processes

