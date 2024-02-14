BI Specialist – Remote Remote

A well-established Travel company is seeking tp appoint a BI Specialist.
Qualification and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Demonstrable experience working as a BI Specialist or similar role, with a focus on QlikSense and/or QlikView.
- Strong proficiency in data visualization and dashboard development.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.
- Experience in conducting training sessions and workshops for end-users.
- Solid understanding of database management and SQL.
- Knowledge of ETL processes and data integration techniques.
- Certification in QlikSense and/or QlikView is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- BI Specialist
- QlikSense and/or QlikView
- ETL processes