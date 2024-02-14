BI Specialist – Remote Remote

Feb 14, 2024

A well-established Travel company is seeking tp appoint a BI Specialist.
Qualification and Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
  • Demonstrable experience working as a BI Specialist or similar role, with a focus on QlikSense and/or QlikView.
  • Strong proficiency in data visualization and dashboard development.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
  • Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with stakeholders at all levels.
  • Experience in conducting training sessions and workshops for end-users.
  • Solid understanding of database management and SQL.
  • Knowledge of ETL processes and data integration techniques.
  • Certification in QlikSense and/or QlikView is a plus.

Please note that if you have not received a response within 14 days of submitting your application that your application was unsuccessful.
However, please keep a lookout on our website, [URL Removed] for available positions which may be inline with your career aspirations.

Desired Skills:

  • BI Specialist
  • QlikSense and/or QlikView
  • ETL processes

Learn more/Apply for this position