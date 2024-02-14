Business Analyst Digital

Business Analysts your time is now! Our clients who are Giants in the Retail industry are looking for a skilled Business Analyst: Digital. Experience a great permanent hybrid role located in Sandton and be a part of a diverse team!

Requirements:

Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities

Gather and document business requirements.

Analyze and document the changes required in system architecture. Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements.

Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations.

Manage the project through its lifecycle.

Effective self-management and teamwork

Knowledge and Skills Requirements:

MS Office proficiency

Knowledge and understanding of project management principles.

Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques, and use of software

In-depth knowledge of policies, practices, processes, and systems

Understanding of the operating model

Express and implied ethical responsibilities

Business process mapping

Information processing

Communication

Knowledge and innovation management

Program and project management.

Resource Management

Internal and external networking

Business acumen

Decision-making and judgement.

Integrity and values

Leading digital change

Thinking strategically

