Business Analysts your time is now! Our clients who are Giants in the Retail industry are looking for a skilled Business Analyst: Digital. Experience a great permanent hybrid role located in Sandton and be a part of a diverse team!
Requirements:
- Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities
- Gather and document business requirements.
- Analyze and document the changes required in system architecture. Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements.
- Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations.
- Manage the project through its lifecycle.
- Effective self-management and teamwork
Knowledge and Skills Requirements:
- MS Office proficiency
- Knowledge and understanding of project management principles.
- Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques, and use of software
- In-depth knowledge of policies, practices, processes, and systems
- Understanding of the operating model
- Express and implied ethical responsibilities
- Business process mapping
- Information processing
- Communication
- Knowledge and innovation management
- Program and project management.
- Resource Management
- Internal and external networking
- Business acumen
- Decision-making and judgement.
- Integrity and values
- Leading digital change
- Thinking strategically
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- MS Office