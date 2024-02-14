Business Analyst Digital – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 14, 2024

Business Analysts your time is now! Our clients who are Giants in the Retail industry are looking for a skilled Business Analyst: Digital. Experience a great permanent hybrid role located in Sandton and be a part of a diverse team!

Requirements:

  • Initiate and execute Project Establishment Initiation Activities
  • Gather and document business requirements.
  • Analyze and document the changes required in system architecture. Ensure that the solution is tested and validated against the business requirements.
  • Implement the solution and conduct a handover to operations.
  • Manage the project through its lifecycle.
  • Effective self-management and teamwork

Knowledge and Skills Requirements:

  • MS Office proficiency
  • Knowledge and understanding of project management principles.
  • Command of business analysis techniques – including the application of industry-standard methodologies, techniques, and use of software
  • In-depth knowledge of policies, practices, processes, and systems
  • Understanding of the operating model
  • Express and implied ethical responsibilities
  • Business process mapping
  • Information processing
  • Communication
  • Knowledge and innovation management
  • Program and project management.
  • Resource Management
  • Internal and external networking
  • Business acumen
  • Decision-making and judgement.
  • Integrity and values
  • Leading digital change
  • Thinking strategically

Interested? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Process Mapping
  • MS Office

Learn more/Apply for this position