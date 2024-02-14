CMC Networks Partners with Cerba Lancet Africa

CMC Networks has partnered with Cerba Lancet Africa, the leading force in local clinical pathology and medical diagnosis in Africa, to boost healthcare across the continent.

The partnership supports digital health innovation with a combination of solutions spanning software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN), Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS) and zero-trust security.

CMC Networks’ Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) IP Premier service enables Cerba Lancet Africa to utilise MAPS to better manage and monitor its decentralised workforce. With traffic prioritisation and SLAs, Cerba Lancet Africa gains guaranteed, low-latency connectivity to Microsoft public cloud services such as Microsoft Teams via strategic regional hubs throughout South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya.

“Our customised solutions for Cerba Lancet Africa not only revolutionise healthcare processes, but also bolster the capture, management, and processing of massive amounts of data,” says Marisa Trisolino, CEO of CMC Networks. “This data is generated from a number of distinct sources to create advanced insights and intelligence across the network.

“Together with Cerba Lancet Africa, we are delivering world-leading solutions in local markets that demonstrate that digital transformation is accelerating across Africa.”

Cerba Lancet Africa benefits from a fully managed application-centric network delivered using CMC Networks’ Managed SD-WAN solution, with 24/7 monitoring and reporting to quickly resolve any outages. The network provides increased reliability, flexibility and visibility with deployments across numerous African countries.

The solution is FIPS compliant, meeting strict government, military and healthcare encryption and security requirements.

Traffic is intelligently routed via the best path possible across both public and private clouds to enhance application performance. The centralised management controller is used to manage configuration and policy information, as well as network monitoring and alerting, and Zero-Touch provisioning of SD-WAN sites across Africa at scale.

“Digital transformation is here to stay and will continue to play a critical role in improving the healthcare industry and ensuring enterprise growth,” says Theophile Doutriaux, rgoup operations manager at Cerba Lancet Africa. “There is no other solution but to embrace digital transformation, and this partnership with CMC Networks is a huge step forward in this journey.”

CMC Networks implemented a Software-Defined Perimeter solution that uses identities and context to apply policies to all remote users and devices using least-privileged access across Cerba Lancet Africa’s network. The Zero-Trust architecture boosts security across the network with policies that can be used to evaluate and determine access to network services, such as time of day or whether the device is connecting from a secure or open Wi-Fi connection.