Data Analyst

A reputable FMCG company is looking to employ a Data Architect on a 6 months contract with high possibility of extension, They are looking for a skilled and detail-oriented Data Analyst to join our team. The ideal candidate will possess strong analytical skills and be able to interpret data, analyze results, and provide insights to drive business decisions. The Data Analyst will work closely with various teams to gather requirements, conduct data analysis, and present findings in a clear and concise manner.

Responsibilities:

Collect and analyze large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and correlations.

Develop and maintain databases, data systems, and data analytics tools.

Interpret data, analyze results, and provide ongoing reports.

Work closely with management to prioritize business and information needs.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and provide analytical support.

Identify opportunities for process improvement and efficiency gains.

Develop and implement data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and data quality.

Perform data cleansing and validation to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Generate insights and recommendations based on data analysis.

Present findings and insights to stakeholders in a clear and understandable manner.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and best practices in data analysis and visualization.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, or related field. Master’s degree preferred.

Proven experience as a Data Analyst or similar role.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Proficiency in SQL and experience working with relational databases.

Experience with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI, or similar.

Knowledge of statistical methods and techniques.

Experience with programming languages such as Python or R is a plus.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to think critically.

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

Tableau

PoweBI

Python

