Data Architect

A reputable FMCG company is looking to employ a Data Architect on a 6 months contract with high possibility of extension, They are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Data Architect to join our dynamic team. As a Data Architect, you will be responsible for designing, building, and maintaining the architecture of our organization’s data systems. You will play a crucial role in ensuring that our data infrastructure meets the needs of our business, enabling efficient data storage, retrieval, and analysis. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data modeling, database design, and data management, along with excellent communication and problem-solving skills

Responsibilities:

Data Architecture Design: Design and implement scalable, efficient, and secure data architecture solutions to support business objectives. Develop data models, database schemas, and data flow diagrams.

Database Management: Manage and optimize our organization’s databases, ensuring data integrity, performance, and reliability. Implement data security measures to protect sensitive information.

Data Integration: Oversee the integration of data from various sources, ensuring compatibility, consistency, and reliability. Develop ETL processes and data pipelines to facilitate seamless data flow.

Data Governance: Establish and enforce data governance policies and procedures to ensure compliance with regulations and industry best practices. Define data standards, naming conventions, and data quality metrics.

Collaboration: Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including software developers, data analysts, and business stakeholders, to understand data requirements and develop solutions that meet business needs.

Technical Leadership: Provide technical leadership and guidance on data architecture and best practices. Stay current with emerging technologies and trends in data management and analytics.

Documentation: Create and maintain documentation for data architecture, including system diagrams, data dictionaries, and technical specifications.

Performance Optimization: Identify and address performance bottlenecks in data systems. Optimize queries, indexes, and database configurations to improve system performance and scalability.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field. or

Proven experience as a Data Architect or similar role, with a minimum of [4] years of experience in data architecture and database design.

Strong proficiency in database management systems, such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL.

Expertise in data modeling techniques and tools, including ER modeling, dimensional modeling, and data normalization.

Experience with data integration tools and techniques, such as ETL, data replication, and API integration.

Solid understanding of data governance principles, data security, and regulatory compliance (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA).

Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or Scala.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.

Certifications such as Certified Data Management Professional (CDMP) or Microsoft Certified: Azure Data Engineer Associate are a plus.

Desired Skills:

Data Architect

SQL server

MySQL

PostgreSQL

Python

Java

