Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A reputable FMCG company is looking to employ a Data Architect on a 6 months contract with high possibility of extension, They are looking for a talented and motivated Data Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data architecture, ETL processes, and database management. The Data Engineer will play a key role in designing and implementing data pipelines, optimizing data flow, and ensuring the reliability and scalability of our data infrastructure.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines and ETL processes.

Implement and optimize data ingestion, transformation, and storage solutions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements and design data models.

Ensure data quality and integrity by implementing data validation and monitoring processes.

Optimize data infrastructure for performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

Identify opportunities for automation and process improvement.

Work closely with data scientists and analysts to support their data needs.

Troubleshoot and resolve data-related issues in a timely manner.

Stay current with emerging technologies and best practices in data engineering.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field. Master’s degree preferred.

Proven experience as a Data Engineer or similar role.

Strong programming skills in languages such as Python, Java, Scala, or similar.

Experience with data warehousing solutions such as Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, or Snowflake.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with relational and NoSQL databases.

Familiarity with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.

Experience with big data technologies such as Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, or similar.

Knowledge of data modeling and schema design principles.

Strong understanding of distributed systems and data processing frameworks.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a dynamic environment.

Desired Skills:

Data Engineer

Data Infrastructure

AWS

Azure

GCP

NoSQL

Snowflake

