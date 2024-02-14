Everything.Insure debuts digital commercial insurance marketplace

Everything.Insure has become what it believes to be the world’s first platform to offer a commercial insurance marketplace online, enabling

businesses to obtain multiple quotes within minutes and streamlining the process of getting cover.

The digital platform caters to three main types of commercial businesses, ensuring a tailored and efficient experience for each:

* SMEs (turnover under R20-million): Achieve full coverage in under five minutes with quick cover recommendations based on industry and turnover.

* Large Commercial Businesses (turnover up to R100-million and/or multiple locations): Access comprehensive coverage, with comparative quotes, in 15-30 minutes, either online or through Everything.Insure brokers.

* Large Niche Businesses: Specialised brokers are available to customise insurance solutions.

Everything.Insure’s digital model allows businesses to be covered instantly online, offering a range of insurance products, including personal, funeral, pet, and now commercial insurance.

Mishaya Chettiar, executive head at Everything.Insure, says: “With this new mould-breaking digital platform, brokers and business owners will no longer have to fill in hundreds of pages in application forms and wait for weeks just to receive a single quote. Businesses will gain quicker access to and greater flexibility from their insurance coverage.”

Vis Govender, co-founder of Everything.Insure and group CEO of FirstEquity Group, says: “Digitalisation has long been identified as a key driver of value, innovation, and the development of the insurance industry. At Everything.Insure, we are leveraging the power and potential of cutting-edge digital technologies to transform the way businesses, brokers, and insurance underwriters connect while reimagining insurance in a more accessible, client-centric form.

“The establishment of this new digital marketplace will also help to strengthen South Africa’s position as a hub of technological innovation as the country becomes the first to offer commercial businesses digital marketplace insurance services.”