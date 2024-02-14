ICT Specialist at Government Printing Works – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client – Government Printing Works (GPW) seeks the services of an experienced ICT Specialist for a 12 Month Contract based at their Pretoria Office. The successful incumbent will have proven experience in this discipline and a relevant qualification. For applications and enquiries email [Email Address Removed].

Requirements:

Relevant NQF 7 Qualification as recognized by SAQA PLUS 7-10 years’ proven experience in compliance role in ICT of which 5 years should be management level at middle or senior management level.

Extensive knowledge of COBIT 5, and ITIL framework.

Knowledge of regulatory framework and policies, strategies directives and determinations on ICT services in the public service.

Certified compliance and ethics professionals (CCEP) added advantage.

KING 3 or 4 and application within the ICT environment.

Certificate or training in any of the following will be an added advantage: CGEIT, CISA, CISM, CRSC, CCAK, CSX-P, and CISSP.

Travelling and extended working hours may be required.

Ability to communicate with all levels of management.

Extensive knowledge of printing production and management methodologies and practices would be an added advantage.

Salary:

R 811 560 Cost to Company per annum

Skills:

Computer aided technical application.

Knowledge of legal compliance.

Production process knowledge and skills.

Applied strategic thinking.

Acceptance of responsibility.

Management planning and organising.

Valid driver’s licence.

Responsibilities:

Identify, assess, and manage ICT risks. Review and update ICT policies, procedures, and standards. Develop the SOP for key performance areas.

Develop ICT monitoring and evaluation guide to ensure compliance.

Develop the ICT monitoring system for all operational processes using compliance management platform.

Manage information flow and conduct compliance risk assessments.

Develop a training program to train and educate staff so that they are informed of any legal changes and updates to compliance guideline.

Develop an ICT compliance framework for regular assessment to determine whether ICT policies are compliant with the law.

Review the ICT strategy to align to the changes in organisational structure and the revised organisational strategy.

Assist ICT in implementing the recommendations of different governance structures.

Assist GPW to implement Business Continuity Plan and strengthening the disaster recovery initiatives.

Assess and map ICT business processes, develop SOP`s and process flows to ensure continuous improvement.

Develop and ensure implementation of the strategy for culture change in the ICT environment. Assist ICT to ensure all procurements and contracts complies with the law.

Ensure ICT awareness, strategic workshops and industry engagements are carried out to enable GPW access to technology trends.

Ensure compliance with the Government and ICT security policies and mandates; work with Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) to enforce security compliance.

Work with ICT Governance Manager and Corporate Governance Manager to enforce corporate and governance, Corporate Governance of ICT and IT Governance.

Ensure smooth ICT security incident management. Oversee (tracking) closure of follow-up actions for security non-compliance.

Track and manage audit queries. Implement ICT security initiatives.

Ensure end user ICT security awareness.

Consolidate security needs and implement those security requirements.

Manage access control and perform systems log review.

If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please regard your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

Compliance Institute of South Africa

