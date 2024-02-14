Irish Tech Challenge SA winners showcase SDG innovations

The Irish Tech Challenge South Africa has announced that the 2023 winning cohort is set to travel to Ireland for a 10-day curated immersion and networking programme with access to top industry leaders and potential for further funding.

The Irish Tech Challenge seeks to expose high-impact South African start-ups that have developed innovative solutions aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The five winning start-ups emerged from 266 applications and were unveiled on 21 November 2023. They are:

* Thato Schermer, founder of Zoie Health (healthtech);

* Neo Hutiri, founder of PeleBox (healthtech);

* Vuyo Pakade, founder of Foonda Africa (HRtech);

* Dr Benedicta Durcan, founder of AfroBodies (biotech); and

* Tumelo Chiloane, co-founder of Desert Green Africa (agritech).

These start-ups are poised to grow their entities by leveraging Ireland’s growing status as a major global tech and innovation hub. As an EU-member state, Ireland further serves as a gateway to the European market and beyond for these high-impact South African start-ups.

The Irish Tech Challenge South Africa is a partnership between the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the Technology Innovation Agency, along with implementing partners Tshimologong Digital Precinct (South Africa) and Dogpatch Labs (Ireland).

Austin Gormley, Ireland’s Ambassador to South Africa, comments: “This initiative is testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in addressing global challenges through South African-developed solutions combined with Irish expertise. The solutions promoted by these entrepreneurs have the potential to create a positive and lasting impact in South Africa and beyond, supporting the broader goals of sustainable development.”

Daan du Toit, deputy director-general for international co-operation and resources at the DSI, says the Irish-South African partnership has proven to be a remarkable success, creating a dynamic platform for tech start-ups to thrive.

“The Irish Tech Challenge SA stands as a shining example of how bilateral relations can drive progress in the tech industry. It has not only facilitated the exchange of ideas but has also laid the foundation for enduring partnerships that will continue to shape the technological landscape for years to come.”