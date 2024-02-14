Java Developer

Hire Resolve’s client in Johannesburg is seeking a talented Java Developer to join their team. As a Java Developer, you will have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge software applications and contribute to the development of custom solutions. This is an exciting opportunity to grow your career and work in a dynamic and collaborative environment.

Responsibilities

Participate in the development of new software applications using Java technologies.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement custom solutions for clients.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code that meets project requirements and design specifications.

Contribute to the entire software development lifecycle, from requirement gathering to deployment.

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in Java development.

Debug and resolve issues in the software applications as needed.

Document code and technical specifications.

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field.

Proven experience as a Java Developer in a professional setting.

Strong knowledge of Java programming language and related frameworks (Spring, Hibernate, etc.).

Experience with Restful Web Services and API development.

Familiarity with database technologies such as MySQL or Oracle.

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and collaboration abilities.

Experience with Agile development methodologies is a plus.

Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Chandre Cronje at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

