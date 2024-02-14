JAVA Software Developer SD15R – Gauteng Pretoria

Large international company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Java Developer at expert level to fulfil a fundamental role on a large project team.

The role is a long term contract opportunity

Hybrid model

Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience

Oracle Java Certification (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.

Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON

Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.

Experience working with JSF is advantageous.

Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.

Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.

Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.

Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial.

Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, Angular, Amber.

Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource)

RESTful API

Working with JSON, jQuery

Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial

Comfortable with developer tools (Netbeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.

Experience developing with Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.

AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker and Kubernetes and other Cloud technologies.

Terraform Deployments, CI/ CD (Jenkins Github) and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS) experience.

Understanding Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

Desired Skills:

Java

Terraform

JavaScript

J2EE

NodeJS

Angular

