JAVA Software Developer SD15R – Gauteng Pretoria

Large international company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Java Developer at expert level to fulfil a fundamental role on a large project team.
The role is a long term contract opportunity
Hybrid model
- Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience
- Oracle Java Certification (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
- Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON
- Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
- Experience working with JSF is advantageous.
- Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
- Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
- Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.
- Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial.
- Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, Angular, Amber.
- Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource)
- RESTful API
- Working with JSON, jQuery
- Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
- Comfortable with developer tools (Netbeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
- Experience developing with Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.
- AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker and Kubernetes and other Cloud technologies.
- Terraform Deployments, CI/ CD (Jenkins Github) and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS) experience.
- Understanding Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Terraform
- JavaScript
- J2EE
- NodeJS
- Angular