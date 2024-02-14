JAVA Software Developer SD15R

Feb 14, 2024

Large international company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Java Developer at expert level to fulfil a fundamental role on a large project team.

The role is a long term contract opportunity
Hybrid model

  • Formal qualification in IT (Diploma / Degree) or equivalent working experience
  • Oracle Java Certification (e.g. SCJP / OCJP etc.) is an advantage.
  • Relevant knowledge on RESTful API, SOAP, JSON
  • Comfortable with developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
  • Experience working with JSF is advantageous.
  • Experience working with Spring MVC is advantageous.
  • Experience working with J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc.
  • Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.
  • Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial.
  • Strong emphasis on modern JavaScript framework like React, Angular, Amber.
  • Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource)
  • RESTful API
  • Working with JSON, jQuery
  • Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial
  • Comfortable with developer tools (Netbeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse) and navigating your way through the console.
  • Experience developing with Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful.
  • AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker and Kubernetes and other Cloud technologies.
  • Terraform Deployments, CI/ CD (Jenkins Github) and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS) experience.
  • Understanding Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Terraform
  • JavaScript
  • J2EE
  • NodeJS
  • Angular

