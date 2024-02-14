JavaScript Full Stack Developer – 0619 – Gauteng Pretoria

Large Automobile company based in Pretoria is looking to fill this urgent role.

Contract role

Hybrid Model

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED (in sequence of importance):

1. NodeJS (typescript and Javascript) – expert knowledge

2. React and backend development – expert knowledge.

3. noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge

4. Docker, Docker Compose

5. Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:



Experience with AWS, EKS

Jest testing framework experience

Experience with micro frontend frameworks

Experience with trunk-based development

GraphQL

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?



IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications

Minimum 10+ years of IT experience

Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience

Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?



Design, development, and maintenance on platform

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)

Provide Technical guidance & mentorship

Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability

Active participation in Agile ceremonies

Deployments / Releases

Planning and monitoring

Requirements management and communication

