JavaScript Full Stack Developer – 0619

Large Automobile company based in Pretoria is looking to fill this urgent role.
- Contract role
- Hybrid Model
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED (in sequence of importance):
1. NodeJS (typescript and Javascript) – expert knowledge
2. React and backend development – expert knowledge.
3. noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
4. Docker, Docker Compose
5. Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Experience with AWS, EKS
- Jest testing framework experience
- Experience with micro frontend frameworks
- Experience with trunk-based development
- GraphQL
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
- Minimum 10+ years of IT experience
- Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
- Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Design, development, and maintenance on platform
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)
- Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
- Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability
- Active participation in Agile ceremonies
- Deployments / Releases
- Planning and monitoring
- Requirements management and communication
Desired Skills:
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- Docker
- Git
- Mongo
- noSQL