JavaScript Full Stack Developer – 0619

Feb 14, 2024

Large Automobile company based in Pretoria is looking to fill this urgent role.

  • Contract role
  • Hybrid Model

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIRED (in sequence of importance):
1. NodeJS (typescript and Javascript) – expert knowledge
2. React and backend development – expert knowledge.
3. noSQL DB (mongo, redis) – expert knowledge
4. Docker, Docker Compose
5. Thorough understanding of Git processes – expert knowledge

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with AWS, EKS
  • Jest testing framework experience
  • Experience with micro frontend frameworks
  • Experience with trunk-based development
  • GraphQL

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications
  • Minimum 10+ years of IT experience
  • Minimum 6 years TypeScript / JavaScript experience
  • Minimum 3 years working with well-known front-end frameworks (for example React)

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Design, development, and maintenance on platform
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Review code of team members in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • 2nd and 3rd level technical operational support for developers (technical end users developing on the platform)
  • Provide Technical guidance & mentorship
  • Ensure software availability, maintainability and scalability
  • Active participation in Agile ceremonies
  • Deployments / Releases
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Requirements management and communication

Desired Skills:

  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Node.js
  • Docker
  • Git
  • Mongo
  • noSQL

