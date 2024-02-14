Network and System Administrator at CES

Administering Windows Server Systems- Administering Active Directory- Supporting end users and their Windows Desktop environment – Supporting the Local Area Network- Administering general IT system and peripherals- Maintenance of LAN/WAN/internet including routers, firewalls & switches- Ensure that all implemented Liebherr’s IT security policies are working effectively and adhered to- Perform data backups and disaster recovery operations. – Monitor the health of the storage area network issues in a timely manner.- Skills administering and integrating mobile devices eg IOS , Windows , Mobile etc- Peripheral troubleshooting experience or capacity to troubleshoot items such as: AV, printers etc- Coordinate with vendors and with company personnel in order to facilitate purchases.- Be aware of, and practice according to, the organizations mission, objective core values

Efficient and effective operation and support of the IT infrastructure, applications, and users- Plan, coordinate, and implement network security policies in order to protect data, software and hardware- Support ancillary IT equipment phones / fax /photocopies /printers / projectors etc

Application Support ( MS WINDOWNS, General Applications)- Office Support (Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word)- LAN/WAN knowledge (Cisco)- Network Manager (Windows Server Platforms)Job-related Skills- Problem solving – Technical Understanding – Analyzing Information- Innovation – Display original thinking and creativity- Judgement – Display willingness to make decisions – The ability to work effectively in a team- Good communication skills- Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English Personal Characteristics- Self – confident and assertive- Highly motivated with a positive attitude- Highly energetic and productive- Confidential and professional – High tolerance for stress and work pressure- Self- driven with strong initiative and diligent – High ethical standards, values.

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

