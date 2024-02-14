Network and System Administrator at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Springs

Network and System Administrator – Springs
Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have Diploma NQF6 / NQF 5
Must have 5 – 6 years of experience in the relevant field.
Must have knowledge about LAN/WAN (Cisco)
Must have experience with Microsoft Office Support (Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word)
Must have excellent writing and verbal communication skills in English.
SALARY R 456 000 – R480 000 P/A
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- Cisco
- Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft Word
- Microsoft PowerPoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Network and System Administrator
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund