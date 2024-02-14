Network and System Administrator at Construct Executive Search

Feb 14, 2024

Network and System Administrator – Springs

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have Diploma NQF6 / NQF 5
Must have 5 – 6 years of experience in the relevant field.
Must have knowledge about LAN/WAN (Cisco)
Must have experience with Microsoft Office Support (Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word)
Must have excellent writing and verbal communication skills in English.
SALARY R 456 000 – R480 000 P/A

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

