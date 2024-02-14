Network and System Administrator at Construct Executive Search

Network and System Administrator – Springs

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have Diploma NQF6 / NQF 5

Must have 5 – 6 years of experience in the relevant field.

Must have knowledge about LAN/WAN (Cisco)

Must have experience with Microsoft Office Support (Excel, PowerPoint, MS Word)

Must have excellent writing and verbal communication skills in English.

SALARY R 456 000 – R480 000 P/A

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

Cisco

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Network and System Administrator

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

