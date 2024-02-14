PHP Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a skilled PHP Software Developer to join our client’s dynamic team in Johannesburg. As a PHP Software Developer, you will be responsible for designing and developing web applications and implementing innovative solutions to meet client needs.
Our client is a leading company in the IT industry, known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. They offer a collaborative and supportive work environment where employees have the opportunity to grow and enhance their skills.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop web applications using PHP and related technologies
- Create and maintain databases to support web applications
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements
- Optimize application performance and scalability
- Debug and resolve software defects and issues
- Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in PHP development
- Assist in the development and maintenance of technical documentation
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field
- 2-5 years experience
- Proficient in PHP and related web technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)
- Experience with relational databases (MySQL, Oracle, or PostgreSQL)
- Knowledge of PHP frameworks (Laravel, Symfony, or CodeIgniter)
- Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
- Excellent communication and teamwork skills
- Ability to work independently and meet project deadlines
Benefits
- Salary negotiable
- Ongoing professional development opportunities.
- A vibrant, inclusive, and collaborative work environment.
- Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and engage in innovative projects.
Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Desired Skills:
- PHP Developer
- PHP Developer
- PHP Developer