PHP Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is currently seeking a skilled PHP Software Developer to join our client’s dynamic team in Johannesburg. As a PHP Software Developer, you will be responsible for designing and developing web applications and implementing innovative solutions to meet client needs.

Our client is a leading company in the IT industry, known for their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. They offer a collaborative and supportive work environment where employees have the opportunity to grow and enhance their skills.

Responsibilities

Design and develop web applications using PHP and related technologies

Create and maintain databases to support web applications

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define project requirements

Optimize application performance and scalability

Debug and resolve software defects and issues

Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in PHP development

Assist in the development and maintenance of technical documentation

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

2-5 years experience

Proficient in PHP and related web technologies (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

Experience with relational databases (MySQL, Oracle, or PostgreSQL)

Knowledge of PHP frameworks (Laravel, Symfony, or CodeIgniter)

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Ability to work independently and meet project deadlines

Benefits

Salary negotiable

Ongoing professional development opportunities.

A vibrant, inclusive, and collaborative work environment.

Opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and engage in innovative projects.

