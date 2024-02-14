PLC Programmer

Are you an experienced PLC Programmer seeking an exciting opportunity in a dynamic manufacturing environment? Look no further! Our company is currently searching for a skilled professional with a proven track record in programming and installing Siemens 1500 PLCs, TIA Portal PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems. As a vital member of our team, you will play a key role in optimizing our manufacturing processes, ensuring efficiency, and driving innovation. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact, apply now and join us in shaping the future of manufacturing!

Required Experience:

Trade Certificate or the relevant diploma is highly advantages.

2-5 years’ experience in PLC, Scada and HMI programming focusing on Siemens (TIA Portal and 1500) is a MUST.

Other PLCs such as Schneider, Mitsubishi and Delta is and advantage.

Technical Requirements:

Proficiency in PLC programming and fault finding is a crucial skill set.

Competence in Scada and HMI programming is required.

Strong fault-finding and troubleshooting skills are essential.

Preferably able to read and interpret basic drawings, including electrical drawings.

Solid knowledge of automation and process control is a key competency.

Experience in Electrical Control Panel building, PLC wiring, Instrumentation wiring, and configuration is sought.

Experience in Analog instrumentation wiring and configuration is beneficial.

Proficient in electrical and instrumentation installation and integration into existing Automation systems.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to electrical automation design and maintenance tasks.

Performing diagnostic tests on electrical systems and installing them.

Developing and implementing electrical maintenance plans to proactively prevent equipment breakdowns.

Effectively troubleshoot and repair electrical malfunctions and breakdowns.

Document processes and maintain meticulous electrical service records.

Monitor parts availability and replenish supplies as needed.

Optimize electrical efficiency by adjusting machinery and equipment settings.

Train co-workers on automation systems within the plant.

Maintain a tidy work environment while adhering to industry regulations.

Desired Skills:

plc programming

hmi programming

SCADA programming

siemens

TIA

electrical technician

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid and Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position