PLC Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Howick

Are you an experienced PLC Programmer seeking an exciting opportunity in a dynamic manufacturing environment? Look no further! Our company is currently searching for a skilled professional with a proven track record in programming and installing Siemens 1500 PLCs, TIA Portal PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems. As a vital member of our team, you will play a key role in optimizing our manufacturing processes, ensuring efficiency, and driving innovation. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact, apply now and join us in shaping the future of manufacturing!
Required Experience:
- Trade Certificate or the relevant diploma is highly advantages.
- 2-5 years’ experience in PLC, Scada and HMI programming focusing on Siemens (TIA Portal and 1500) is a MUST.
- Other PLCs such as Schneider, Mitsubishi and Delta is and advantage.
Technical Requirements:
- Proficiency in PLC programming and fault finding is a crucial skill set.
- Competence in Scada and HMI programming is required.
- Strong fault-finding and troubleshooting skills are essential.
- Preferably able to read and interpret basic drawings, including electrical drawings.
- Solid knowledge of automation and process control is a key competency.
- Experience in Electrical Control Panel building, PLC wiring, Instrumentation wiring, and configuration is sought.
- Experience in Analog instrumentation wiring and configuration is beneficial.
- Proficient in electrical and instrumentation installation and integration into existing Automation systems.
Responsibilities:
- Contribute to electrical automation design and maintenance tasks.
- Performing diagnostic tests on electrical systems and installing them.
- Developing and implementing electrical maintenance plans to proactively prevent equipment breakdowns.
- Effectively troubleshoot and repair electrical malfunctions and breakdowns.
- Document processes and maintain meticulous electrical service records.
- Monitor parts availability and replenish supplies as needed.
- Optimize electrical efficiency by adjusting machinery and equipment settings.
- Train co-workers on automation systems within the plant.
- Maintain a tidy work environment while adhering to industry regulations.
Desired Skills:
- plc programming
- hmi programming
- SCADA programming
- siemens
- TIA
- electrical technician
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid and Pension Fund