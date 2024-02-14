PLC Programmer – KwaZulu-Natal Howick

Feb 14, 2024

Are you an experienced PLC Programmer seeking an exciting opportunity in a dynamic manufacturing environment? Look no further! Our company is currently searching for a skilled professional with a proven track record in programming and installing Siemens 1500 PLCs, TIA Portal PLCs, HMIs, and SCADA systems. As a vital member of our team, you will play a key role in optimizing our manufacturing processes, ensuring efficiency, and driving innovation. If you’re ready to take your career to the next level and make a significant impact, apply now and join us in shaping the future of manufacturing!
Required Experience:

  • Trade Certificate or the relevant diploma is highly advantages.
  • 2-5 years’ experience in PLC, Scada and HMI programming focusing on Siemens (TIA Portal and 1500) is a MUST.
  • Other PLCs such as Schneider, Mitsubishi and Delta is and advantage.

Technical Requirements:

  • Proficiency in PLC programming and fault finding is a crucial skill set.
  • Competence in Scada and HMI programming is required.
  • Strong fault-finding and troubleshooting skills are essential.
  • Preferably able to read and interpret basic drawings, including electrical drawings.
  • Solid knowledge of automation and process control is a key competency.
  • Experience in Electrical Control Panel building, PLC wiring, Instrumentation wiring, and configuration is sought.
  • Experience in Analog instrumentation wiring and configuration is beneficial.
  • Proficient in electrical and instrumentation installation and integration into existing Automation systems.

Responsibilities:

  • Contribute to electrical automation design and maintenance tasks.
  • Performing diagnostic tests on electrical systems and installing them.
  • Developing and implementing electrical maintenance plans to proactively prevent equipment breakdowns.
  • Effectively troubleshoot and repair electrical malfunctions and breakdowns.
  • Document processes and maintain meticulous electrical service records.
  • Monitor parts availability and replenish supplies as needed.
  • Optimize electrical efficiency by adjusting machinery and equipment settings.
  • Train co-workers on automation systems within the plant.
  • Maintain a tidy work environment while adhering to industry regulations.

Desired Skills:

  • plc programming
  • hmi programming
  • SCADA programming
  • siemens
  • TIA
  • electrical technician

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid and Pension Fund

