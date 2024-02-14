Project Manager

An exciting opportunity exists for a Project Manager to join our dynamic team.

The main responsibilities of the Project Manager include: program maintenance and execution; high level stakeholder management; Holding business leaders accountable, delivering these responsibilities will be financial management; maintaining risks, issues, assumptions, actions logs; resource forecasting; dependency management; and program reporting.

Responsible for the overall Project Management governance process as well as the project management framework, against which the project should be executed. In addition, this role also performs the critical responsibility of Project Management reporting.

Qualifications and experience:

Grade 12 and/ or National Senior Certificate.

Project management qualification will be beneficial.

5 – 10 years project management experience.

Proven track record of Project Management experience in business changes or organizational design changes required.

Previous Project Management experience in telecommunication industry will be beneficial.

Skills:

Logical and efficient, with keen attention to detail

Ability to methodically manage project.

Technically & Business acumen

Highly self-motivated and directed

Able to exercise independent judgment and act on it

Ability to manage change effectively and drive innovation

Be strategically focused

Demonstrated ability to set and meet goals, asses’ resource needs, develop schedules, monitor and communicate status, and develop processes and procedures

Streamlining and monitoring of all project and program tasks and operations.

Effectively manage people and processes

Duties And Responsibilities (Include But Are Not Limited To):

Report on all project statuses

Manage Project Management portfolio.

Manage risks and issues on projects to mitigate negative impact on the project outcomes

Facilitate weekly Project Management feedback communications.

Monitors and manages key stakeholder accountability in project.

Performs Portfolio and Project reporting as per defined standards and timing.

Completes a work breakdown structure and estimates effort and resources required for each task.

Manages the alignment and delivery of selected convergence areas and action plans.

Responsible for planning, governing and overseeing the successful delivery of the program deliverables.

Effectively manages program scope by ensuring that changes to scope are documented.

Provides leadership, coaching, development and motivation to team members on a proactive basis to ensure project objectives are met.

Remmuneration depending on experience and qualification.

If you believe you are the right person for the position, please apply for this opportunity on this page by submitting your CV. Should you not receive feedback within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project resources

Managing Project Budgets

