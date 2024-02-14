SAP Business Analyst – Eastern Cape

Our client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented SAP Business Analyst to join their growing team.

Qualification:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT

Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM, WM and TM module(s).

Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous.

Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous.

Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

The Job Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production.

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept.

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Solid experience as an SAP Business Analyst within one or more of the following modules: MM (Materials Management), WM (Warehouse Management) and TM (Transportation Management)

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies.

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally.

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously.

Should you be keen, hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP MM

HANA

SAP WM

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position