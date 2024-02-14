SAP Business Analyst – Eastern Cape

Our client is a Leader in the Automotive industry and is looking for talented SAP Business Analyst to join their growing team.
Qualification:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
Knowledge and Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM, WM and TM module(s).
- Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous.
- Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous.
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.
The Job Requirements:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production.
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept.
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Solid experience as an SAP Business Analyst within one or more of the following modules: MM (Materials Management), WM (Warehouse Management) and TM (Transportation Management)
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies.
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally.
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously.
