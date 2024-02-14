Our clients who are innovators in the retail industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity based in Sandton for a Senior Software Engineer! As a member of the team, you will be responsible for creating highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services. Innovate, create and immortalize yourself in the IT space.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.
- Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.
- 3-5 years’ Experience in development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, Frameworks like Springboot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#
- Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases and AWS.
- Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS
- Experience in Soap and Rest Web services.
- Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket
- Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes etc.
- Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases, such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB are a plus.
- Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.
- Excellent analytical, debugging, planning and organizational skills.
- Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts and stakeholders.
- Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.
- 2+ years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)
Responsibilities:
- Provide influence over a new technical design for highly visible software product.
- Work with team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs and legacy services that will integrate with existing applications to Java/Python and open-source Databases like MYSQL, PostgreSQL and host it on AWS environment.
- Knowledge of repository like Team Foundation, Bitbucket and GitHub.
- Assist in quality assurance processes such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.
- Develop micro-services and performant worker processes for the application.
- Implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contribution towards DevOps.
- Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing, and optimize performance of the current queries.
- Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.
- Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.
- Work on creating different Android mobile applications for the current web application.
- Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.
- Increase product value by writing high quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.
- Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing tasks.
- Promote Teamwork in the department.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- JAVA
- PYTHON
- SPRINGBOOT
- HTML
- C#
- SOAP
- MAVEN
- KUBERNETES
- SCRUM
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid