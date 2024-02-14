Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients who are innovators in the retail industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity based in Sandton for a Senior Software Engineer! As a member of the team, you will be responsible for creating highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services. Innovate, create and immortalize yourself in the IT space.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.

3-5 years’ Experience in development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, Frameworks like Springboot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#

Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases and AWS.

Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS

Experience in Soap and Rest Web services.

Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket

Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes etc.

Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases, such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB are a plus.

Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.

Excellent analytical, debugging, planning and organizational skills.

Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts and stakeholders.

Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.

2+ years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)

Responsibilities:

Provide influence over a new technical design for highly visible software product.

Work with team to migrate C#, MSSQL programs and legacy services that will integrate with existing applications to Java/Python and open-source Databases like MYSQL, PostgreSQL and host it on AWS environment.

Knowledge of repository like Team Foundation, Bitbucket and GitHub.

Assist in quality assurance processes such as writing unit tests and participating in code reviews, Test Driven Development approach.

Develop micro-services and performant worker processes for the application.

Implementing Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) using tools like Jenkins/Docker/Kubernetes etc. and contribution towards DevOps.

Develop SQL queries for the application that targets high performance, also perform load testing, and optimize performance of the current queries.

Develop HTML/JavaScript/Angular/ReactJS/Vue etc. for modern web applications.

Migrate current projects onto Cloud Environment like Amazon/Google Cloud.

Work on creating different Android mobile applications for the current web application.

Work in a client-facing application development environment with minimal supervision on implementation tasks.

Increase product value by writing high quality, maintainable code following Industry coding standards.

Identify additional tasks and mentor other developers in completing tasks.

Promote Teamwork in the department.

