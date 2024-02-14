Senior Software Engineering Manager – Remote Remote

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineering Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton.
What you will be doing:
- Oversee the end-to-end delivery process, from project initiation to completion, ensuring timely and high-quality technical deliverables.
- Lead the execution of company’s backlog across all stages of software development. Oversee the digital business analysis function, ensuring alignment and timely delivery of features.
- Foster a culture of technical excellence, ensuring that digital solutions meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
- Manage the entire project lifecycle, emphasizing efficiency, timely delivery, and high-quality technical output.
- Take charge of executing company’s product backlog, emphasizing Agile methodologies for seamless collaboration and timely feature delivery.
- Provide strategic oversight for the digital business analysis function, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and effective feature delivery.
- Champion initiatives to promote a culture of technical excellence, including training programs and coding standards, ensuring consistently high standards of performance and reliability.
- Manage the integration layer, ensuring seamless communication between different digital channels and other organizational systems.
- Collaborate with systems teams to maintain and enhance the integration layer’s scalability, security, and maintainability.
- Act as a technical liaison between digital delivery teams and business stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and understanding of technical project requirements.
- Present technical project updates, key performance indicators, and strategic recommendations to executive leadership.
- Effectively manage technical resources and budgets to ensure optimal utilization of personnel and tools.
- Identify opportunities for cost optimization and efficiency improvements within the technical aspects of digital delivery.
- Implement and oversee robust technical quality assurance processes to ensure the reliability and accuracy of digital solutions.
- Foster a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging feedback loops, and implementing lessons learned from previous projects.
- Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to proactively identify opportunities for innovation and improvement.
- Continuously improve ways of working for the delivery team, identifying and mitigating wastage in processes.
- Stay abreast of new technologies and methodologies, ensuring the digital delivery team is at the forefront of industry advancements.
- Ensure overall alignment with group standards and policies, adhering to best practices in the development and deployment of digital solutions.
What we are looking for:
- Completed IT Degree / BSc Degree or other related fields.
- 5 years’ experience in a technical leadership role overseeing digital delivery, preferably within the insurance or financial services industry.
- Certification in project management methodologies / Agile methodologies will be advantageous.
- Certification in relevant technical domains, such as software development, architecture, or system integration will be advantageous.
- Strong understanding of digital technologies, platforms, and trends.
- Demonstrated experience in managing cross-functional teams and driving successful technical project delivery.
- Business experience & digital product knowledge
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Digital Technologies
- Software Development
- System Integration
- Project Management