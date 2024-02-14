Senior Software Engineering Manager

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Senior Software Engineering Manager to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Oversee the end-to-end delivery process, from project initiation to completion, ensuring timely and high-quality technical deliverables.

Lead the execution of company’s backlog across all stages of software development. Oversee the digital business analysis function, ensuring alignment and timely delivery of features.

Foster a culture of technical excellence, ensuring that digital solutions meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

Manage the entire project lifecycle, emphasizing efficiency, timely delivery, and high-quality technical output.

Take charge of executing company’s product backlog, emphasizing Agile methodologies for seamless collaboration and timely feature delivery.

Provide strategic oversight for the digital business analysis function, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and effective feature delivery.

Champion initiatives to promote a culture of technical excellence, including training programs and coding standards, ensuring consistently high standards of performance and reliability.

Manage the integration layer, ensuring seamless communication between different digital channels and other organizational systems.

Collaborate with systems teams to maintain and enhance the integration layer’s scalability, security, and maintainability.

Act as a technical liaison between digital delivery teams and business stakeholders, ensuring clear communication and understanding of technical project requirements.

Present technical project updates, key performance indicators, and strategic recommendations to executive leadership.

Effectively manage technical resources and budgets to ensure optimal utilization of personnel and tools.

Identify opportunities for cost optimization and efficiency improvements within the technical aspects of digital delivery.

Implement and oversee robust technical quality assurance processes to ensure the reliability and accuracy of digital solutions.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging feedback loops, and implementing lessons learned from previous projects.

Monitor industry trends and competitor activities to proactively identify opportunities for innovation and improvement.

Continuously improve ways of working for the delivery team, identifying and mitigating wastage in processes.

Stay abreast of new technologies and methodologies, ensuring the digital delivery team is at the forefront of industry advancements.

Ensure overall alignment with group standards and policies, adhering to best practices in the development and deployment of digital solutions.

What we are looking for:

Completed IT Degree / BSc Degree or other related fields.

5 years’ experience in a technical leadership role overseeing digital delivery, preferably within the insurance or financial services industry.

Certification in project management methodologies / Agile methodologies will be advantageous.

Certification in relevant technical domains, such as software development, architecture, or system integration will be advantageous.

Strong understanding of digital technologies, platforms, and trends.

Demonstrated experience in managing cross-functional teams and driving successful technical project delivery.

Business experience & digital product knowledge

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Digital Technologies

Software Development

System Integration

Project Management

