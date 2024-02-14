Senior System Engineer – Gauteng Edenburg

Our client an established firm in professional services is seeking a highly skilled Senior Systems Engineer. Utilize your commendable track record in the field to join this dynamic team and contribute to the development and maintenance of their technological infrastructure.

As a Senior Systems Engineer, you will play a key role in ensuring the stability, integrity, and efficient operation of the organisations information systems, overseeing their design, development, and implementation. Your expertise will be crucial in collaborating with IT staff, management, and stakeholders to optimize systems, resolve issues, and contribute to strategic planning.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborating with IT staff to ensure reliable operation of information systems and networks for fulfilling business objectives and processes.

Working with the IT management team members, decision-makers, and stakeholders to define business requirements, and systems goals, and identify/resolve business systems issues.

Designing and deploying new solutions and enhancements to existing information systems and networks.

Performing cost-benefit and return-on-investment analyses for proposed information systems and networks to aid management in making implementation decisions.

Conducting research on solutions to justify recommendations and support purchasing efforts.

Gauging the effectiveness and efficiency of existing systems; developing and implementing strategies for improvement.

Proposing and creating system design models, specifications, diagrams, and charts to guide development teams.

Performing server and security audits, system backup procedures, and other recovery processes in line with disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

Integrating information systems, including cloud, database, e-mail, print, and backup servers, into enterprise systems.

Creating and maintaining documentation related to information system configuration, mapping, processes, and service records.

Coordinating and performing in-depth tests, including end-user reviews, for modified and new information systems.

Monitoring and testing information system performance; preparing and delivering performance statistics and reports.

Providing orientation and training to end users for all modified and new information systems.

Job Requirements:

Qualification & Experience:

Minimum 8 years of system engineering experience.

Tertiary qualification in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field highly desirable.

Industry certification in Microsoft Azure/365 Administrator Associate or equivalent.

Proven experience in overseeing the design, development, and implementation of information systems and networks.

Strong knowledge of information systems planning, security principles, and software management best practices.

Familiarity with applicable data privacy practices and laws.

Tehnical Competencies:

Good project management skills.

Ability to conduct research into systems issues and products as required.

Mastery of M365, Azure Cloud Computing, VMWare, and Veeam.

In-depth understanding of M365 Mail Exchange Online and Mimecast for securing email systems.

Solid understanding of Device Management tools such as Intune, Autopilot, and SCCM.

Experience in identifying vulnerabilities and configuring systems to enhance endpoint security posture.

Knowledge of coding languages for scripting (e.g., Powershell).

Behavior Competencies:

Excellent written, oral, and interpersonal communication skills.

Ability to communicate ideas in both technical and user-friendly language.

Highly self-motivated and detail-oriented.

Proven analytical and creative problem-solving abilities.

Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Strong customer service orientation

Desired Skills:

Mastery of M365

Azure Cloud Computing

VMWare and Veeam.

